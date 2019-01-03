Ruby Boyd, age 89 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Mrs. Boyd was born in Aberdeen, Mississippi on July 25, 1929, a daughter of Willie Walter Lee and Ribbon L. (Moten) Burns. At a young age, she married Luther Boyd and he preceded her in death. Later in life she married Robert Nance and he also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Boyd is survived by her children – Maurice Carter, Duane Boyd, Terry Hampton, Victoria Jones, Jacqueline Boyd, Amanda Boyd, and Robin Boyd; her step-children – Wardell Nance and Margaret Russell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and a brother – Emmett Burns.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by 2 children – Carolyn Boyd and Gregory Boyd; and 2 step-children – Robert Nance, Jr. and Dorothy Burnside.

Mrs. Boyd worked as a registered nurse for 32 years. She was an active member of Holy Garden of Prayer Church in Carlyle, where she served as a nurse and on the Motherboard as one of the Mothers. Mrs. Boyd was a strong woman, both mentally and physically. She was a loving mother and grandmother who sacrificed much and put a lot of love into raising her family.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Holy Garden of Prayer in Carlyle with Rev. Theodore Macon, officiating. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service.