Sherrie L. Dixon, 61, of Highland, IL, died Monday, January 28, 2019, at Siteman Center, St. Louis, MO.

Sherrie was born October 8, 1957, to Donald and Delene (nee Higgins) Allen, at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, IL

She was a good mother and grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. She definitely lived for her children and grandchildren. Sherrie was the sweetest and kindest person–She always had a smile that would light up the room. She was independent, a hard worker, and very educated.

She is survived by her 3 children, Ian (significant other, Trish Harris) Dixon, Greenville, IL, Reanna (Blake) Ohren, Highland, IL, Josh (Kayla) Dixon, O’Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Carter Stumpf, Jaxton Ohren, Zayden Ohren, Brayden Corda, Laila Dixon, Walker Dixon; sisters, Susan Allen, Debbie (Mark) Beilsmith, Donna Childress, Lisa (Mike) Polo, Laurie (Jason) Highfield; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Delene Allen.

Visitation: Friday, February 1, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Will VerDuin

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL