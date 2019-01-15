Summer Baker, 40, of Pocahontas, IL, died, Sunday, January 13, 2019 at home, with her family by her side.

Summer was born, June 12, 1978, in Belleville, IL to Marvin and Cheryl (nee Boyle) Baker.

She loved her family and friends; always a very caring person. Summer loved life and always had a smile on her face. She liked to go four wheeling, and jeepin’ and loved pizza. Summer liked to take her pet bunny for walks on a leash. She worked for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Carrier for eight years, and worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of Illinois. Summer was always the life of the party, with her encouraging mantra “Come on, It’ll be a good time!” Summer will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Summer is survived by her son, Austin Baker, Pocahontas, IL; mother, Cheryl Baker, Pocahontas, IL; siblings, Deana (Mike) Hollenkamp, Trenton, IL, Heather Baker, Nashville, IL, Sean Hamilton, DuQuoin, IL, Chris Baker, New Athens, IL, Jill Garrett, CA, CinDee Baker, OR, Corrine Hurt; nieces and nephews, Tyler & Collin Giller, Jaylynn Daiber, Gavin & Lydia Hollenkamp, and Lane Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Baker.

Memorials may be made to the Family

Visitation: Friday, January 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Friday, January 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: At a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL