Live Broadcast From Homestead Harvest Days

50 acres of Fun and History this weekend at Latzer Homestead Harvest Days!

Come join Tom Dooly and Ryan Mifflin Saturday, September 8 from 10 AM to Noon as they broadcast live.

The fun starts Friday and goes to Saturday, check out highlandilhistory.org for a full list of the entertainment. Free petting zoo, great food, live music and an auction Sunday morning.

Come celebrate the harvest this weekend at Latzer Homestead just outside of Highland.

Live remote brought to you by Becker Jewelers, Midwest Tractor Sales, The Bank of Edwardsville, RP Lumber and Meredith Funeral Home.