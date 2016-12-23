Comets Beat Vandalia

After a nine-day layoff, the Greenville Comets travelled to Vandalia Thursday night and recorded a 51 to 50 victory.

The Comets didn’t trail until the final minute of the game, but were able to bounce back and pull out the win.

Coach Todd Cantrill was proud of his team.

Seniors Brady Simpson and Seth Moore led the offense with 13 points apiece.

The Comets are now 3 and 4 for the season and 2 and 0 in South Central Conference play. Vandalia played for the third time in three nights and lost for only the third time in 11 contests.

The junior varsity Comets rallied from a double digit deficit to beat Vandalia 71 to 69. Brock Nelson scored 24 for the winners with Chad Stearns netting 13 points and Brandon Hamel adding 12.

The freshman Comets won 58 to 53 winners over Vandalia, also coming from behind to win.

The varsity Comets will be in the Pinckneyville Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. They play Waterloo Gibault at 9:30 a.m. and go up against DuQuoin at 2:30 Tuesday. The 2:30 game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Results from pool play will determine when the Comets play Wednesday.