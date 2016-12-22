Comets Rescheduled

Inclement weather last weekend caused two Greenville Comets boys’ basketball games to be postponed.

Both games have been rescheduled. The Comets will play at home against Metro East Lutheran on Thursday, January 12. The freshman contest begins at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game about 7:30.

A South Central Conference game at Gillespie has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 16.

The JV game begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by varsity action between the Comets and Gillespie.