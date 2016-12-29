Comets Win Last 2 Games at Pickneyville

The Greenville Comets boy’s basketball team finished the Pinckneyville holiday tournament with a 2 and 2 record and ninth place.

The Comets won twice Wednesday, beating Trico in an early morning game and stopping Olney in the afternoon ninth place game.

GHS was a 67 to 55 winner over Trico. Kaleb Ephron led the scoring with 14 points. Ryan Hutchinson posted 13 points and Lucas Carlson and Seth Moore has 11 apiece.

Greenville beat Olney 59 to 41. Christian Moss was top scorer with 21 points, going 8 for 8 from the field. Ephron added 12 points and Moore had 10.

The Comets are now 5 and 6 for the season. They host Piasa Southwestern Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.