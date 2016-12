The Greenville Lady Comets got off to a great start in the Lebanon Tournament Monday morning with a 61 to 32 win over Sparta.

Click below to hear a recap of the game from Coach Kolin Dothager:

The Lady Comets are seeded sixth in the 16-team tournament.

They play Columbia in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

GHS enters the game with a season record of 7 and 5.