Saturday Morning Basketball

Registration is underway for the Greenville Comets Saturday Morning Youth Basketball Program.

Comets Coach Todd Cantrill said forms were distributed to Unit 2 schools and must be completed by a parent and returned by December 31.

The program runs from January 7 to February 11. Boys and girls in grades 1-6 are eligible to play. The fee for the program is $25 per player. Call Cantrill at 410-4959 for more.

The goal of the program is to allow the youngsters to have fun on the basketball court. All children play an equal amount. They will be coached by Lady Comets and Comets players. Cantrill said it is a positive experience for both players and coaches.

Once again, Coach Cantrill can be contacted at 410-4959.