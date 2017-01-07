7th Grade Sectional Wednesday

Greenville hosts the one-game sectional Wednesday evening in the Illinois Elementary School tournament.

The Greenville Bluejays, 20 and 1 for the season, will play Piasa Southwestern, which has a 19 and 4 record. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

The winner advances to the Class 3A Elite 8 and will play in the state quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Wenona Fieldcrest, north of Bloomington. The state semifinal game is at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The third place and championship games are scheduled for Thursday evening.