The Greenville High School Lady Comets basketball team played Litchfield Thursday in Litchfield. The Lady Comets beat Litchfield, who were previously 15-1, by two points 48-46. Ally Cantrill scored 20 points and Kalie Meadows had ten. The Lady Comets are now 10-7 for the season and 4-1 in South Central Conference action.

The Lady Comets JV team was also victorious, winning their game Thursday 39-27. Katie Hutchinson scored nine points. The JV team is now 10-1 for the season.