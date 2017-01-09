Cheerleading Contest Results

Several area junior high and high school squads participated in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition at Springfield over the weekend.

The Highland squad won the state title in the All-Girl Stunt Group Division.

Highland placed second in the medium varsity high school cheerleading division, Highland was second in the large junior high cheerleading division, and Triad was runner-up in the medium junior high cheerleading division.

Triad placed first in the small junior varsity division and Highland was third.

Triad placed second in the co-ed high school stunt group division, Mater Dei was third in the small high school cheerleading division, and Triad finished fourth in the co-ed high school cheerleading division.

In small school junior high cheerleading, Breese was sixth and Greenville seventh.

The Greenville High School cheerleading squad also competed in the small varsity division.