Comets Fall To Hillsboro

The Greenville Comets played at Hillsboro Friday night and lost by the score of 53 to 45.

The Comets led by two after the first quarter, but trailed almost the rest of the game. Hillsboro was in front by 11 points in the third quarter. The Comets were able to shrink the deficit to one point late in the game, but were unable to regain the lead.

Leading scorer for Greenville was Brady Simpson with 12 points. For Hillsboro, Kaiden White posted 15 points, Drake Paden had 13 and Steven Fenske had 12.

The Comets are now 9 and 12 overall and 4 and 2 in the South Central Conference.

The freshman Comets won at Hillsboro 66 to 51 and the junior varsity Comets were 77 to 39 winners over the Hilltoppers.