Comets Lose Third Overtime Game

The Greenville Comets lost their third overtime game of the season Thursday night, falling to Metro East Lutheran of Edwardsville 55 to 52.

A field goal by Ryan Hutchinson in the closing seconds of regulation time sent the game into overtime at 45 to 45. Metro East outscored the Comets 10 to seven in the extra period to win.

Brady Simpson scored 16 points and Lucas Carlson had 12 for the Comets.

The Comets have a six and nine record for the season. They play Lebanon in the Litchfield Invitational at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.