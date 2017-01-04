Comets Struggle Against Southwestern

The Greenville Comets struggled with shooting Tuesday night and lost a home game to Southwestern 49 to 45.

The Comets trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but battled back in the fourth to get within two.

Christian Moss was top scorer with 13 points. Ryan Hutchinson had 10 and Lucas Carlson nine.

The Comets are now 5 and 7 for the season and 2 and 1 in South Central Conference play.

They travel to Roxana Friday night for another conference game which will be broadcast on WGEL.

Tuesday night, the Greenville freshman and junior varsity teams were victorious over Southwestern.