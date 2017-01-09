Mulberry Grove Basketball

The Mulberry Grove Aces are in a very busy part of their schedule.

Playing at Ramsey Friday, the Aces posted a 53 to 45 victory.

Mulberry Grove began play in the Morrisonville Tournament on Saturday, falling to Raymond Lincolnwood 66 to 46.

The Aces have four more tourney games this week. Monday they battle Nokomis at 5:30 p.m. in Morrisonville, Tuesday they go up against Vandalia, in a game to be played in Vandalia, Thursday the Mulberry Grove boys face Carlinville at 7:15 p.m. in Morrisonville and Friday they play Edinburg at 5:30 p.m. in Morrisonville.