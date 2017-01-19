Mulberry High Girls Basketball

The creation of a girl’s basketball program at Mulberry Grove High School has been approved by the Unit 1 school board.

Athletic Director Chad Nelson said the junior high program was started several years ago with the goal of it leading to a high school program. Difficulties with state funding slowed the process.

Nelson said Mulberry Grove will start with a freshman/sophomore JV program rather than at the varsity level.

The athletic director said the school will strive to have a quality girls basketball program.

Once a varsity team is started, it will play in the Egyptian-Illini Conference.