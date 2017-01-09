Panthers Defeated Saturday

The Greenville College men’s and women’s basketball teams travelled to Iowa Wesleyan Saturday and returned home with losses.

The Lady Panthers were beaten 74 to 66. They are now 9 and 5 overall and 4 and 2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The G.C. men lost 140 to 119. The Panthers have an overall record of 10 and 3 and are 4 and 2 in SLIAC play.

Both teams will host Eureka College Wednesday. The women tip off at 6 p.m. and the Panthers play about 8 p.m. Admission is free at all regular season Greenville College games.

