Special Olympics Basketball In Wesclin

Families, volunteers and spectators will be cheering on 368 Special Olympics Illinois athletes as they compete in the District H Basketball Competition and Individual Skills on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Wesclin High School & Middle School in Trenton, IL.

Teams from Areas 9, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 17 will be among those competing in team play. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. and will have games throughout the day (until approximately 5:00 pm). Opening Ceremonies will be held at 10:15 a.m. with the Trenton Knights of Columbus Council 2932 presenting the flag. Teams will be announced and the Wesclin Dance team will be performing. In addition to team competitions, individual athletes from Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12 will compete in Individual Skills including dribbling, shooting and passing. This competition will also begin immediately following Opening Ceremonies.

Gold-medal teams and skills athletes will be eligible to attend the Special Olympics Illinois State Basketball Tournament in Normal on March 17-19.

The public is invited to watch the competition and experience the joy of achievement by Special Olympics athletes. Concessions and souvenirs will be available. Admission is free.

The Illinois Knights of Columbus, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are Official Partners of Special Olympics Illinois. Area 12 presenting sponsors include Coca Cola, Shop ‘n Save, Salty Dawgs and Wesclin.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support. If you are interested in learning more about Special Olympics Illinois, volunteering or providing financial support to help make Special Olympics programs possible, contact Area Director, Justin Dunning at jdunning@soill.org or call 618-654-6680.