Aces End Season Tuesday

The Mulberry Grove Aces lost their opening game in the Altamont Class 1A Regional Tuesday night

St. Elmo/Brownstown topped the Aces 79 to 75.

Mulberry Grove trailed by as many as nine points in the first quarter and was behind 25 to 19 at the break. The Aces bounced back to lead by six in the second quarter, but St. Elmo/Brownstown was in front 36 to 33 at halftime.

The score was tied at 58 after three quarters. The Aces led early in the fourth quarter and the score was tied three times before St. Elmo/Brownstown took the lead for good at 67 to 65. The Aces still only trailed by two points late in the game, but ran out of time.

Zane Belcher came off the bench to lead Mulberry Grove in scoring with 21 points. Courtlyn Latham had 19 points, Joey Linnabary posted 14 and Michael Sloan had 11.

It was the last game in an Aces uniform for seniors Jake Linnabary and Michael Sloan.

Mulberry Grove ends its season with a 10 and 18 record.