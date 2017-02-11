Boys’ Regional Pairings

The Illinois High School Association has announced pairings for boy’s regionals.

In Class 2A, Greenville is playing in the Hillsboro Regional. The Comets play Hillsboro at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20. The winner advances to the semifinals to face Carlyle on Wednesday, February 22 at 6 p.m.

The championship game is Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. at Hillsboro.

The Mulberry Grove Aces are in Class 1A. They open play in the Altamont Regional at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 against St. Elmo.

The regional semifinals are on Wednesday, February 22 with the title game on February 24.