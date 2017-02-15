Comets At Carlyle

The Greenville Comets travelled to Carlyle Tuesday night and were defeated by the Indians 62 to 48.

The Comets led by two points at halftime and the score was 40 to 40 in the third quarter when the Indians reeled off 11 straight points to take control.

Dru Johnson of Carlyle was leading scorer in the game with 18 points. Eric Cox added 12 points.

For the Comets, Kaleb Ephron had 16 points and Lucas Carlson contributed 11.

Carlyle is 17 and 12 for the season.

Greenville owns an 11 and 15 record. The Comets play at Gillespie Thursday night and end the regular season Friday night with a home game against East Alton-Wood River. Both games will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL dot com.