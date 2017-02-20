Comets Basketball Friday

The Greenville Comets ended their regular season Friday night with a 78 to 31 victory over East Alton-Wood River.

GHS led by 12 after one quarter, 25 at halftime and 37 after three quarters.

The Comets sank 11 three-point shots and went 13 of 14 at the free throw line.

Greenville had four players score in double figures. Ryan Hutchinson led the way with 15 points while Lucas Carlson had 13, Kaleb Ephron 12 and Drew Frey 11. It was senior night as Hutchinson and Brady Simpson were honored.

The Comets enter Monday night’s regional game at Hillsboro with a 13 and 15 overall record. They finished 7 and 2 in the South Central Conference for second place, as Southwestern Piasa edged Pana by three points Friday night to claim the SCC championship.

Monday’s regional game, at 6 p.m. against Hillsboro, will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed on WGEL dot com.