Comets Best Miners

Playing a make-up game at Gillespie Thursday night, the Greenville Comets picked up a 56 to 53 win over the Miners.

The Comets concluded play in the South Central Conference with a 7 and 2 record.

Comets fans need to root for the Pana Panthers Friday at Southwestern Piasa. If Pana can beat the Birds, the Comets will share the conference championship.

In the Gillespie game, Lucas Carlson was leading scorer for Greenville with 15 points. Kaleb Ephron had 11.

Greenville High is 12 and 15 overall. The Comets’ final regular season game is tonight at home against East Alton-Wood River. It will be senior night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.