Comets Fall To Central

The Breese Central Cougars roared past the Greenville Comets Friday night in high school boy’s basketball action.

The final score was 77 to 34.

Top scorer in the game was Central’s Kolby Schulte with 16 points. The Comets were led by Brady Simpson with 12.

Central has won 21 games in a row and owns a 23 and 3 record.

The Comets are 11 and 14 overall. They play at Carlyle Tuesday night and have their final South Central Conference game Thursday night at Gillespie. GHS is 6 and 2 in the conference for second place.

Friday will be senior night at Greenville High and the Comets will host East Alton-Wood River.

All three games will be broadcast on WGEL and will be streamed at WGEL.com.