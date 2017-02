The Greenville Comets scored the first 19 points of the game Friday night at home and rolled to a 71 to 31 victory over Litchfield.

The Comets led by 26 at halftime and had a 55 to 28 lead after three quarters.

Brady Simpson had a 17-point game and Ryan Hutchinson posted 12 points.

The victory gives the Comets a 5 and 2 South Central Conference record. They are 10 and 13 overall.

GHS plays at home Tuesday night against Carlinville in another South Central Conference matchup.