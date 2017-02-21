Comets Season Ends

The basketball season came to an end Monday night for the Greenville Comets.

They lost their first round game in the Class 2A Regional at Hillsboro, falling to the Hilltoppers 55 to 40.

Greenville led early in the game, but was outscored 47 to 31 in the final three quarters.

Ryan Hutchinson led the Comets in scoring with 10 points.

The Comets finished the season with a 13 and 16 record.

Hillsboro is now 17 and 12 and plays Carlyle Wednesday night in the regional semifinals.

WGEL will broadcast more basketball action Tuesday as the Mulberry Grove Aces meet St. Elmo in the Altamont Class 1A Regional. Game time is about 7:30 p.m.