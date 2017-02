The Greenville Comets improved their South Central Conference record to 6 and 2 with a 71 to 52 victory Tuesday night over Carlinville. The game was played in the GHS gym.

Three Comets scored in double figures led by Christian Moss with 19 points, Kaleb Ephron with 14 and Brady Simpson with 12.

The Comets have a season record of 11 and 13. They play at Breese Central Friday night.