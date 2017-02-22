GC Men & Women SLIAC Tourneys

Greenville College is one of four teams in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Games will take place at Eureka College, beginning Thursday. The Lady Panthers, seeded second, battle third-seeded Webster at 6 p.m. followed by top-seeded Eureka going up against fourth-seeded Fontbonne.

The winners will play for the tourney title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eureka. The champion receives a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Greenville College is the SLIAC tournament defending champion.

For the first time ever, Greenville College is hosting the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament.

The Panthers earned the right to host by finishing first in the conference with a 14 and 4 record. The top four teams are in the tourney.

Semifinal games will be played Friday night in Greenville. The 6 p.m. game pits second-seeded Westminster against third-seeded Webster. Greenville plays fourth-seeded Principia at 8 p.m.

The Friday night winners meet for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday in H.J. Long Gymnasium. The champion receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.