GC Senior SLIAC Player Of The Week

Greenville College senior guard Kenny Greene is the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping Greenville move into first place in the SLIAC standings. Greene, from Los Angeles, CA, was key to the Panthers’ three wins last week. He scored 26 points in a win over Iowa Wesleyan, knocking down four three-pointers. Greene followed with 24 points in a thrilling win over Eureka.

Greene averaged 21.7 points over the three games, shooting 53.5 percent from the field and knocking down 15 three-pointers. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds per game including a career high 15 rebounds against Iowa Wesleyan.

You may have seen Greene on ESPN recently with his buzzer-beating mid-court shot, which drew national attention.