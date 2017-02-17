Girl’s Sectionals Update

Taylor Snow, a senior at Greenville High School, will be shooting next Thursday in the state three-point contest at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Snow advanced to the state competition from the Johnston City Sectional Thursday night. She, Nancy Fritzsche from GHS and another player were in a shootoff for the final two positions and Snow was able to advance.

In Class 2A sectional action Thursday at Junction City, Breese Mater Dei beat Nashville 46 to 25, to move on to Monday’s super-sectional game at Illinois College in Jacksonville. The Lady Knights will take on Camp Point Central at 7 p.m.

In a sectional championship game at Newton, Teutopolis downed Newton 62 to 50 in overtime.

In Class 1A girl’s sectional play, Hardin Calhoun beat Okawville, 59 to 33, for the Hardin Sectional championship.