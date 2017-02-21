Hutchinson For SIUE

Former Greenville Comets’ player Tyler Hutchinson began his baseball career with SIU-Edwardsville over the weekend.

The Cougars split four games at Seattle University.

Hutchinson is a sophomore right-handed pitcher for SIU-E. He pitched in two of the games.

Hutchinson tossed one scoreless inning in a 4 to 1 loss to open the season. He struck out one.

After SIU-E lost the second game, 9 to 3, the Cougars picked up two wins over Seattle, 6 to zero and 13 to 10.

In the last game, Hutchinson pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs and four hits. He struck out two and walked one batter.