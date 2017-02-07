KC Sports Trivia Night

The Kaskaskia College Athletic Department and Sports Association will host a Trivia Night on Saturday, March 18 at the Breese American Legion located at 575 N. 2nd St. in Breese. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and trivia will start at 7:30 p.m. Emcee for the night will be Mike McManus.

The Trivia Night will begin at 7:30 p.m. and teams are being sought at $25 per person. Teams can have 6-8 at a table with a maximum 8 players per team. Groups may bring in snacks and a cash bar will be available. Must be 21 to attend.

Participants are encouraged to bring your own snacks and to decorate their table.

Sponsors for the evening are also being sought at $100 and all sponsors will be included in the evening’s program.

For more information or to put a team in for trivia, please contact Kim Rahar, KC Athletic Director at 545-3146 or email krahar@kaskaskia.edu or Cathy Karrick, Coordinator of the KCSA at 545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.