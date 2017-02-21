Knights Free Throw Contest

Area youths won the Greenville Knights of Columbus free throw competition and have advanced to the district contest in O’Fallon.

Greenville boys placing first in the district were Peyton McCullough in the boy’s age 13 division, and Jaylon Betts in the boy’s age 13 division. Both were members of the Greenville seventh grade basketball team that finished second in the state tournament.

District division champions from Highland were Christian Waschar, Carter Holthaus, Abby Huelsmann and Nathan Klosterman.