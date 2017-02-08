Lady Comets Advance In Regionals

The Greenville Lady Comets advanced to the championship game of the Sparta Class 2A Regional with a 46 to 39 win Tuesday night over Carlyle.

The Lady Comets led after each quarter, but it was only 4 to 3 after one period and 15 to 13 at halftime. GHS led 35 to 29 after three quarters.

Leading the scoring for Greenville was Ally Cantrill with 15 points. Kalie Meadows added eight.

The Lady Comets play Nashville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sparta for the regional championship.

They have an 18 and 9 record.