Lady Comets End Season In Close Game

The Greenville Lady Comets’ season came to an end Thursday night at the Sparta Class 2A Regional.

In a hard-fought contest, the Lady Comets were edged by top-seeded Nashville 42 to 40.

The score was tied at 40 with 13 seconds remaining. Nashville regained the lead with six and a half seconds left.

The Lady Comets completed the season with an 18 and 10 record and a co-championship in the South Central Conference.

Nancy Fritzsche and Taylor Snow competed in the 3-point competition and advance to the sectional contest in Johnston City next Thursday night. Congratulations Nancy and Taylor and to the Lady Comets on a great season.