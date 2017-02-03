Lady Comets Win Senior Night

The Greenville Lady Comets ended their regular season Thursday night with a home victory on senior night.

They defeated Metro East Lutheran 55 to 21.

It was the last home game for seniors Logan Niehaus (nee-house) and Taylor Snow.

Nancy Fritzsche had 18 points for the Lady Comets and Snow totaled 13 points.

The Lady Comets go into the regional next week with a 17 and 9 record.

They are in the Sparta Class 2A regional and have a first round bye. Greenville will play a semifinal game on Tuesday about 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s Red Bud and Carlyle game.

The regional championship game is Thursday, February 9 at Sparta.