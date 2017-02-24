Lady Panthers Basketball

The Greenville College women’s basketball team is one win away from a return trip to the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Thursday night, in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, the Lady Panthers defeated Webster 61 to 52 to advance to the tournament’s championship game.

They will play Eureka College at Eureka at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In the win over Webster, Laura Goodnight led the G.C. women in scoring with 18 points.

The Lady Panthers are now 18 and 8 for the season. They finished second in the conference during the regular season.

Eureka was the top conference team for the season and in its tournament semifinal game, Thursday night, beat Fontbonne 86 to 55.

Greenville is the SLIAC tourney defending champion.

The SLIAC all-conference teams have been announced for the 2016-17 season. From Greenville College, Taylor Paulin was selected to the first team and Laura Goodnight was named to the second team.

Lauren Stephenson is on the all-sportsmanship team.