Panthers Seasons End

Both Greenville College varsity basketball teams were defeated Saturday in the championship games of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournaments.

At Greenville Saturday night, the G.C. Panthers were beaten by Westminster 128 to 121.

Leading scorer for the Greenville men was Elmo Smith with 29 points. Shane Smith posted 21 points and Michael Hohm (home) had 12.

The Greenville squad ended its season with a 21 and 6 overall record. The Panthers were the regular season SLIAC champions.

Saturday afternoon at Eureka, the Greenville Lady Panthers lost to Eureka in the conference tournament title game. The final score was 82 to 74.

Top scorers for G.C. were Claire Schmitt with 16 points, and Laura Goodnight and Kelly Lena with 15 apiece.

The Greenville women fdinished 18 and 9 for the season.