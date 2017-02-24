Snow Three-Point Contest

Taylor Snow, member of the Greenville Lady Comets’ girls’ basketball team, shot well Thursday afternoon in the Class 2A three-point state contest, but not well enough to advance to the final four.

Taylor sank 8 of 15 shots in the preliminary round, just missing a chance to be in the shoot-off for the last two spots in the final four.

Four girls made 9 and were in the shoot-off.

Taylor, a senior at Greenville High School, was one of 32 players who qualified, from the sectionals, for the state competition at Illinois State University in Normal.

Snow was also in the state contest her sophomore season.