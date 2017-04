The 2017 “Ish” Smith 9th Annual Baseball Classic is Saturday, May 13, at Greenville and Vandalia High Schools.

Teams include the Greenville Comets, Vandalia Vandals, Salem Wildcats, Nashville Hornets, Pinckneyville Panthers, and Flora Wolves.

Games start at 10:00 a.m., noon, and 2:00 p.m. and a concession stand will be available at both locations.