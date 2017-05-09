Ackerman Named Athletic Director

Beginning June 1, Tom Ackerman will be the athletic director at Greenville College.

He has been associate AD this past year.

Ackerman will continue to coach women’s volleyball.

He said his future duties as athletic director consist of making sure the school’s programs have what they need to succeed. He will continue to coach the women’s volleyball team.

Ackerman said he has a good team to help with administrative duties in the athletic department.

Current Dean of Athletics and Professional Studies, Doug Faulkner, will return to his duties as Dean of Professional Studies and professor of sport management.

The Ackerman family has a long history with Greenville College. Tom’s mother, Marsha, was once the athletic department secretary when Jack Trager was athletic director, and his father, Don, was a custodian.