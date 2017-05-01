GC Player To NFL

The first football player in Greenville College history has signed a contract with a National Football League team.

Nicholas Morrow, a senior defensive back for the Panthers, was offered a free agent contract by the Oakland Raiders after last week’s NFL draft.

G.C. Head Coach Rob Schomaker said there was a chance that Morrow could have been selected in the draft, but that didn’t happen. Four teams have expressed interest for some time.

Coach Schomaker said Morrow was a good student and a strong athlete in basketball and football. He said Morrow has a strong faith and has mentored other players on the team.

The G.C. coach said Morrow had been watched by NFL scouts since last spring.

According to the coach, after the draft, Morrow was presented offers by the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders and had about 30 seconds to make a decision.

He selected the Raiders.

In his senior season at G.C., the Huntsville, Alabama resident led the Panthers in tackles with 66 . . . 46 of them solos. He has 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.

So when the NFL training camps open this summer, keep your eyes and ears open for Greenville College’s own Nicholas Morrow.