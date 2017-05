The Mulberry Grove softball Lady Aces are the champions of the Egyptian-Illini Conference.

Over the weekend, Mulberry Grove won three games to claim the title.

The Lady Aces beat Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 14 to 0, St. Elmo-Brownstown 8 to 5 and Ramsey 19 to 2.

The baseball Aces won two games over Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia.