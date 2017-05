The season came to an end for the Greenville girls’ soccer team Tuesday afternoon, losing to Litchfield, 5 to 0, in the semifinals of the Greenville Class 1A Regional.

In the other semifinal game, Hillsboro edged Staunton, 2 to 1.

The championship game, at Tom Doll Field in Greenville, will have Litchfield playing Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Friday.