In a game moved from Vandalia to Greenville Monday, the Greenville Lady Comets softball team defeated Vandalia 13 to 2.

Kortnie Dunn was the winning pitcher.

Leading the offense were Delaney Rogier with four hits and Nancy Fritzsche with a home run.

In girls’ soccer, the Lady Comets travelled to Southwestern Piasa and posted a 2 to 1 victory.

Aby Thompson scored Greenville’s first goal and the game-winner was scored by Ally Cantrill with just over a minute to play.