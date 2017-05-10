Lady Comets Softball

The Greenville Lady Comets beat Okawville, 12 to 6, Tuesday in high school softball action.

Winning pitcher was Taylor Weiss. Delaney Rogier recorded three hits and drove in five runs. Jaidyn Ackerman also had three hits and Kayla Dannaman totaled two hits.

The Lady Comets will be in regional action next week.

They host a first-round game Monday at 4:30 p.m. against Trenton Wesclin.

The winner of the game will face Breese Mater Dei 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. That game and all others in the Class 2A regional will be at Breese Central High School.

Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Shelbyville will play Breese Central.

The regional championship game is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.