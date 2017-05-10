Mulberry Post-Season Play

Mulberry Grove is hosting a four-team Class 1A softball regional next week.

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Christ Our Rock Lutheran will play Okawville and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Lady Aces go up against Marissa.

The winners of the semifinal games play in the regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Mulberry Grove.

The Mulberry Grove baseball team has been assigned to the Marissa Class 1A Regional.

In an opening round game, the Aces will play at Okawville Monday at 4:30 p.m. against the Rockets.

All other regional games will be played at Marissa. If the Aces beat Okawville, they will face Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro East Lutheran and Marissa will battle at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

The regional championship game is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

The champion advances to the sectional at Greenville College May 24 and 27.