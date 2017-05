Greenville High School is hosting a girl’s Class A soccer regional May 9 and 12.

Four teams are in the regional. The two semifinal games will be played on Tuesday, May 9. Greenville meets Litchfield at 4 p.m. and the game with Hillsboro and Staunton will follow.

The two winners on Tuesday advance to the regional championship game to be played at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

The Greenville regional champion will move on to the Quincy Notre Dame Sectional May 16.