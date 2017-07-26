2017 Comets Football Schedule

The Greenville Comets have released the football schedule for the upcoming season. Dates, opponents, and locations follow.
Be sure to catch all the Comets football action on WGEL 101.7 FM or online at WGEL.com every Friday night!
Friday, August 25: 7:00p Pana HOME
Friday, September 1: 7:00p Staunton HOME
Friday, September 8: 7:00p @ Vandalia AWAY
Friday, September 15: 7:00p Southwestern HOME
Friday, September 22: 7:00p @ Litchfield AWAY
Friday, September 29: 7:00p @ Roxana AWAY
Friday, October 6: 7:00p Hillsboro HOME
Friday, October 13: 7:00p @ Gillespie AWAY
Friday, October 20: 7:00p Carlinville HOME