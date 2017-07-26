2017 Comets Football Schedule

The Greenville Comets have released the football schedule for the upcoming season. Dates, opponents, and locations follow.

Be sure to catch all the Comets football action on WGEL 101.7 FM or online at WGEL.com every Friday night!

Friday, August 25: 7:00p Pana HOME

Friday, September 1: 7:00p Staunton HOME

Friday, September 8: 7:00p @ Vandalia AWAY

Friday, September 15: 7:00p Southwestern HOME

Friday, September 22: 7:00p @ Litchfield AWAY

Friday, September 29: 7:00p @ Roxana AWAY

Friday, October 6: 7:00p Hillsboro HOME

Friday, October 13: 7:00p @ Gillespie AWAY

Friday, October 20: 7:00p Carlinville HOME